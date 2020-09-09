Ellen DeGeneres is returning to the small screen despite the ongoing investigation on her “toxic” workplace.

Buzzfeed published an expose which featured current and former employees claiming they were harassed and were subjected to racist and sexist behavior.

Top executives have been let go and the future of the popular talk show was in the air, but Ellen announced the 18th season is returning on September 21st.

“I can’t wait to get back to work and back to our studio. And, yes we’re gonna talk about it,” Ellen reportedly said in a statement.

The first guest will reportedly be Tiffany Haddish but it’ll be recorded without a live audience. September’s lineup includes Chris Rock, Alec Baldwin, Kerry Washington, Amy Schumer, Orlando Bloom, and Chrissy Teigen.