Verzuz continues to redefine legendary. The celebratory platforms has called on two Queens of Soul in Gladys Knight and Patti LaBelle for its next battle. The Godmother and Soul and Empress of Soul take the virtual stage on Sunday, Sept. 13. The announcement came via Instagram on Tuesday, Sept. 8.

“The Master Class we’ve ALL been waiting for! @MsGladysKnight vs. @MsPattiLaBelle. “Leave ya church clothes on all Sunday and pull up to the affair of all affairs. Y’all gotta get dressed up in ya Sunday’s best for this one.”

Verzuz began on Instagram Live. As the country slowly transitioned small gatherings, the battles became an in-person event, giving even more life to the celebration. The legendary Verzuz will be held in Labelle’s hometown of Philadelphia, PA at The Filmore.

Gladys Knight and Patti LaBelle have won 10 Grammy Awards between them and have collaborated in the past on “I don’t do duets” and “Superwoman” with Dionne Warwick. With the two Soul Sisters live in effect, viewers may get a treat of a live duet. The post-Sunday Service church plans are set. You can watch Verzuz on Instagram Live (@verzuztv) or on Apple Music.