‘Golden Girls’ Episode to Be Recast With Tracee Ellis Ross, Regina King, Alfre Woodard, and Sanaa Lathan

‘Golden Girls’ Episode to Be Recast With Tracee Ellis Ross, Regina King, Alfre Woodard, and Sanaa Lathan

A special episode of Golden Girls is set to air. But this time, with an all-Black cast.

Tracee Ellis Ross, Regina King, Alfre Woodard, and Sanaa Lathan are set to star in a “recreation” of the hit 80’s TV show for a one-night charitable performance put for a Zoom watch party.

“In an effort to further engage our community and drive change, all you need to do to enjoy this evening is sign up to receive messages about how you can make a change during this election!” the event’s sign up page says. “The first episode is spotlighting and supporting Color of Change—the nation’s largest online racial justice organization.”

Advertisement

Tracee Ellis Ross will take on the role of Rose Nylund, Sanaa Lathan will play Blanche Devereaux, Regina King will play Dorothy Zbornak, and Alfre Woodard will play her mother, Sophia Petrillo.

The original show ran from 1985 to 1992 and followed the lives of four senior citizens who lived together in Miami. To promote the virtual episode, Ross, Lathan, Woodard, and King took a photo and replaced their heads with the original cast members.