Since his departure with Spotify, things have been a little rocky in the life of Joe Budden.

Budden has been called out on abuse allegations by his ex, Tahiry Jose, in which he responded to those claims on his podcast. “I’m very comfortable saying, you were abusive, You used to beat my ass! You threw shit, you hit me, you kicked me, you did a whole bunch of sh*t,” he stated.

Shortly after, leaked audio of a phone call surfaced, between Budden and his ex, Cyn Santana. Reportedly, Budden dragged her around the house amid an in-person conversation. It is also reported that Budden has kicked Cyn and their shared baby boy, Lexington out of his home, and has not financially supported them since.

In a leaked audio conversation between Cyn Santana & her ex-boyfriend, Joe Budden Cyn implies that Joe allegedly chased & dragged her. #LHHNY https://t.co/N8xMFVafPf pic.twitter.com/2hAcJ0Vv2I — RealityEntertainmentTV (@realityenttv) September 8, 2020

It didn’t stop there. Once the audio of the phone call surfaced, so did Cyn Santana’s alleged court documentation, which further explained Budden’s drug abuse and a little secret.

“Defendant has a male dog whom he loves and showers with attention,” the document allegedly reads. “While most of Defendant’s interactions with the dog are appropriate, I have observed on several occasions one particularly bizarre behavior by Defendant. Without putting too fine a point on it, suffice to say that Defendant has not only expressed concern for the dog’s lack of a sexual partner, but has personally assumed responsibility for relieving any pent-up canine sexual tension. Defendant, for reasons I cannot fathom, has personally masturbated the dog. Defendant repeatedly states that he sees this function as his responsibility since there are no ‘b*tches’ around to provide a sexual outlet for the dog.”

Cyn Santana responds to the leaked audio of a conversation she had with Joe Budden pic.twitter.com/dfAoKfRDMj — BallerAlert (@balleralert) September 9, 2020

Social media moved with the quickness as the retired rapper is now seen in almost every meme relating to dogs. We don’t know if the allegations are true, however, if so, Budden has some explaining to do.