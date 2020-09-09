A 13-year run is wrapping up for Keeping Up With the Kardashians. Kim Kardashian-West announced the finale season will air in 2021.



“It is with heavy hearts that we’ve made the difficult decision as a family to say goodbye to Keeping Up with the Kardashians,” Kim K wrote on Instagram



“Our last season will air early next year in 2021,” she added. “Without Keeping Up with The Kardashians, I wouldn’t be where I am today. I am so incredibly grateful to everyone who has watched and supported me and my family these past 14 incredible years. This show made us who we are and I will be forever in debt to everyone who played a role in shaping our careers and changing our lives forever.”

To confirm the end fo the show, Variety received a statement from E!: