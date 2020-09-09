The creative genius behind many of our beloved series and sitcoms like Girlfriends, The Game, Being Mary Jane, and Black Lightning, Mara Brock Akil, just inked a multi-year deal with Netflix.

This deal comes ahead of Girlfriends‘ premiere on the streaming platform.

“We are thrilled to welcome Mara Brock Akil to Netflix,” said Channing Dungey, VP Original Series, Netflix. “Her signature storytelling, authentic perspective and captivating characters have long entertained audiences and proven to be relevant, timely and endlessly engaging. We look forward to bringing her distinct voice, vision and passion to our global members.”

This Netflix deal with Mara Brock Akil is one for the culture and came at a perfect time when companies are claiming they want to amplify black voices.

“It is a dream to partner with the force of Netflix, for we have the same goals—telling human stories for a global audience,” said Brock Akil. “I’m excited to have a home that allows me the creative freedom and support to do what I do best– paint portraits and murals of women, Black people and anyone else whose story is missing from this golden age of television. Representation matters and so does who you build with– I can’t wait to work closely with Channing Dungey and her team to launch some great stories.”