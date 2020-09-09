For some reason, Mathew Knowles wants us to pick between Destiny’s Child or Beyoncé.



The father of Queen Bey and Solange hit Instagram and shared a picture of Beyoncé, Michelle Williams, and Kelly Rowland and followed up with a question about whose concert do you prefer to attend.



“If you were given a ticket on the front row today and you had to pick which concert you had to attend…Knowing you love both, which concert would you attend Beyoncé or Destiny’s Child?” Knowles wrote.



The relationship between Knowles and his superstar daughter is believed to be timid, so the decision to post this may be a bit misguided. But, you can check it out below for yourself.