North American Entertainment Group Inc. today announced their streaming concert event “The Mike Epps Hip Hop Party” premiering Friday, October 9. Prerecorded in Atlanta, the show is hosted by Mike Epps and features never-before-told tales and performances by hip hop legends Doug E. Fresh, Rakim, KRS-One, Big Daddy Kane and Greg Nice. Early Bird tickets are available now for $9.99 at HipHopLegends.com.



With theatres temporarily shuttered due to the coronavirus pandemic, online performances have become the timely medium for artists to reach fans. In an innovative move, “The Mike Epps Hip Hop Party” will bring the block party to the living room as they celebrate the golden era of hip hop. From iconic rap verses to unforgettable revelations, “The Mike Epps Hip Hop Party” pays tribute to the luminaries who broke new ground and propelled the genre into the cultural phenomenon it has become.



As a beloved fan and influential fixture in hip hop, Epps will be leading the show and introducing each artist as they take the stage. With his authentic and personable storytelling style, Epps will take fans on a journey through the beginnings of hip hop while shining a new light on these influential artists.

“I never thought in million years I would be hosting or performing in a show with all my favorite Hip Hop artists who created my hip hop blueprint for life,” says Epps.

Highly praised for his performance in the Netflix comedy “Dolemite Is My Name” starring opposite Eddie Murphy, Epps is generating an extraordinary amount of buzz among his peers for being not only one of the funniest comic actors in town, but also for his burgeoning dramatic talent. This summer, Epps released his latest standup special “Mike Epps: Only One Mike” (Netflix), and dropped his single “We Goin’ Out” feat. Big Boi and Sleepy Brown. Up next, Epps will be starring in the Netflix comedy series “The Upshaws” with Wanda Sykes, “The House Next Door,” sequel to the 2016 film “Meet The Blacks” and “Last Friday.”

“The Mike Epps Hip Hop Party” is presented by North American Entertainment Group Inc., one of the leading independent promoters of entertainment tours and live events in the United States. The show will be available to stream online October 9 through October 25. Fans can purchase early bird tickets for $9.99 beginning Sept. 9. Ticket prices will increase to $12.99 beginning Sept. 25. Each ticket allows viewing on one device, so fans can choose to enjoy solo or bring others in on the show! For more information, visit www.HipHopLegends.com.