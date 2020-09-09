As the time gets closer to election day, many celebrities have been vocalizing their political viewpoints since the revealing of the 2020 Presidential candidates.

Snoop Dogg is among the group of celebrities to never shy his opinion from the internet. The hip-hop mogul dropped a video on Instagram giving his opinion on Donald Trump and other candidates.

“So, me and my homeboys sittin’ up here talkin’ about all the people that President Trump disrespected,” he began. “Women, gays, transgenders, Blacks, Mexicans, Asians, and now veterans. Seems like he’s disrespecting every color in the world and everything that ain’t what he is, which is a racist.”

“With that being said, the people that voted for him got exactly what they wanted. They gave them what he said he was gon’ do,” Snoop continued. ‘So, the next motherf*cker, you better tell us what we gon’ get for your vote. You better show up and deliver, period. We just want some peace, love, equality, and tranquility for everybody. All lives. Just basic conversation. Now carry on.”

Do you agree with what the rapper is saying?