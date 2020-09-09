Kirk Herbstreit created a powerful eye-opening moment on Saturday’s College GameDay in a speech calling for social justice.

Herbstreit became emotional and choked up as he discussed his feelings, and urged everyone to come together in support of the black community.

Strongly encourage you to take the time to listen to every word from @KirkHerbstreit here. Incredibly impactful. pic.twitter.com/MnCJ4lMLtI — Field Yates (@FieldYates) September 5, 2020

Herbstreit, ahead of calling Monday’s BYU-Navy game on ESPN, shared on The Paul Finebaum Show how he felt about the reaction, and what he was thinking before, during, and after the segment.

Advertisement

“I didn’t really expect that emotion to come out,” Herbstreit said. “I didn’t even really know what I was going to say. Whenever we get into subjects like that, that are incredibly sensitive and we have a feature, I always like to listen to the feature live and just react to what I heard. I listened Maria (Taylor), listened to the players, listened to (Desmond Howard), David (Pollack) and then Coach (Lee Corso). I had in my mind kind of where I wanted to go, but I didn’t know if I would really go all in with what I wanted to say.”

Herbstreit shared a quote from Stanford coach David Shaw, and that was about as scripted as he planned his response.

“I think I was about 20 seconds into my comment and I knew I wanted to read that quote, and once I read that quote, just there was a voice inside me that said just go ahead, ‘Say what you think, say what’s on your heart’ and it was not pre-meditated, it wasn’t scripted, it was just, I guess I’m going to do this kind of thing and I just spoke from my heart and said what I said.”

Herbstreit gets it, now only if the President of the United States could get the message.