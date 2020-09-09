Becky Hammon is more than qualified to be an NBA head coach. Looks like that time may be on the horizon for Hammon.

Hammon is expected to take part in the Pacers’ first-round of virtual interviews, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reports. She is one of more than a dozen candidates who will be interviewed by the team.

ESPN Sources: Pacers beginning with a wide-ranging list in coaching search, including Becky Hammon and Dave Joerger: https://t.co/aD6TZp9y7r — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) September 9, 2020

Hammon has been an assistant coach on Gregg Popovich’s staff with the San Antonio Spurs since 2014. She is widely respected around the league and considered the favorite to eventually become the first female head coach in NBA history.

Hammon, 43, is a former WNBA player. She also played professionally overseas prior to taking a job on Popovich’s staff.

In addition to Hammon, the Pacers will also conduct the first round of interviews with former Sacramento Kings head coach Dave Joerger, who was let go by Sacramento at the conclusion of the 2018-19 season. Joerger didn’t have much success with the Kings in the three seasons he was there (98-148), but his time as the head coach of the Grizzlies (147-99) indicates that he can lead a team to success.

Hammon has learned a great deal under Popovich. The Pacers have a history with first-time head coaches in the past. Hall of Famer Larry Bird was a first-time head coach hired by the Pacers and he had a ton of success with the organization, including reaching the NBA Finals in 2000.

Either way, it will be interesting to see if Hammon gets a serious push at one of these NBA coaching vacancies.