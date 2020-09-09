Jimmy Butler is living and playing his best life in the NBA playoffs.

After officially eliminating the top-seeded Milwaukee Bucks on Wednesday, the Heat star had a fitting look for his media session. Butler was sporting an MC Hammer T-shirt inspired by Hammer’s 1991 album “Too Legit to Quit.”

The Heat are two legit to quit. So Jimmy Butler might as well wear the MC Hammer shirt. pic.twitter.com/tRB8CFq2Ib — Will Manso (@WillManso) September 9, 2020

This will mark Butler’s first Conference Finals appearance in his career. Butler opened up about it after the game.

Advertisement

“It means a lot,” Butler said of leading a team to the Eastern Conference finals for the first time. “But like you said, that’s not my goal. That’s not my guys’ goal. It’s not the organization’s goal. We want to win it, win a championship, and I think that’s what we’re focused on. These next eight are going to be much harder than the previous eight. We know that, but we’re ready.”

Butler is in his first season on a Heat team that few expected to go deep in the playoffs. After dominating their first two playoffs series, the Heat and Butler are flexing and are proving their too legit to quit.

The Heat will be a tough out going forward.