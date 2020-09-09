Jalen Ramsey locked in a big bag for the future with the Los Angeles Rams. The All-Pro cornerback signed a 5-year $105 million contract extension on Wednesday.

Ramsey’s deal grants him $21 million per year making this the largest contract ever signed in NFL history for a cornerback according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Ramsey was traded to the Los Angeles Rams last season as the franchise sought to improve their secondary on the hunt to return to the Super Bowl.

the former Florida State Seminole struggled to reach a long term contract with his former team, the Jacksonville Jaguars, which prompted the team to trade Ramsey mid-season.

The Rams cut down some of their expenses this offseason, specifically deciding to release MVP Running back Todd Gurley who signed a $60 million contract with the team in 2018.