The Oklahoma City Thunder left the bubble after losing to the Houston Rockets in seven games. Now they have lost their coach. The Thunder and head coach Billy Donovan has announced their decision to part ways.



According to ESPN, Donovan’s contract expired at the end of the season and the efforts to pursue an extension were cut short.



“We had planned to sit down at the end of the season and discuss the best way to move forward for both of us,” Thunder executive vice president and general manager Sam Presti said in a statement. “After those discussions, it became apparent that we couldn’t provide him the information on the future direction of the team over the next several seasons to give him the level of clarity that he understandably desires at this stage of his career.

“Therefore, we close this chapter and reflect fondly on all that he has given to the team, organization and community. Billy will always have a place in the Thunder family.”

“This place will always be special to us. I will always hold this organization in the highest regard and wish the Thunder and their fans the success they deserve,” Donovan said in a statement.



Early reports believe the Chicago Bulls, who are in the middle of opening coach interviews, will take a look at Donovan.

