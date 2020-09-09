After the news surfaced less than two months ago about Tamar Braxton being rushed to the hospital after being found unresponsive by her boyfriend in a failed suicide attempt, her beau, David Adefeso, has now filed for a restraining order against Braxton, alleging domestic violence.

Even though the court has yet to approve the order that was filed by Adefeso yesterday (Sept. 8), he claims that he is filing the order to prevent a potentially violent event in the future.

The couple had taken residence in the Ritz-Carlton in DTLA back in July, when David called 911, saying that Tamar took an unknown amount of prescription pills along with alcohol. She remained under 24-watch in the hospital until her release.

Advertisement