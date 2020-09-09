A couple of days ago, Tekashi 6ix9ine’s album as projected for No. 1 at 150,000 units sold. A couple of days later, that number updated with a significant drop of 100,000 in a range of 40,000 to 50,000 in the first week. That number is about to slide again.



Hits Daily Double provides another update on the album, revealing the number is projected for 35,000 to 45,000 in the first week, which will slot it at No. 7. The number one slot will be won by big Sean at 110,000 to 115,000 in the first week.



Earlier in the week, 6ix9ine was copping pleas online for how streaming platforms did not support his release. You can see his statement below.