It has been almost two months since Tory Lanez allegedly shot Megan Thee Stallion in her feet. Since the incident, Megan pronounced that Tory was the shooter as she tried to exit the vehicle. There is more to the story behind Tory Lanez’s alleged shooting. TMZ reports that Tory Lanez sent an apology text roughly 15 hours after the incident occurred. In the text, he blames his actions on alcohol.

“I know u prolly never gone talk to me again, but I genuinely want u to know I’m sorry from the bottom of my heart,” said the “Talk To Me” artist. “I was just too drunk.”

According to TMZ, Tory does not blatantly admit to the shooting, but the text messages were filled with remorse and regret.

Advertisement

“None the less s**t should have never happened and I can’t change what did. I feel horrible.”



As he continued to express his remorse, he lacks accountability by only reiterating his high intoxication for the reason of what went down. Megan ignored the text message.

When news broke, the video showed the two rappers exiting Tory’s jeep in Hollywood Hills. At the time, his security was the driver. Megan began to hobble on one leg as LAPD demanded them to get on the ground. The Toronto artist was later arrested for gun possession, while Megan was taken to the hospital. He is expected to make an appearance in court for the possession next month. As far as the shooting, he has not been charged nor arrested.