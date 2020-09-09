As the Travis Scott Meal hits McDonald’s restaurants around the country today, the iconic Golden Arches and Cactus Jack are also dropping exclusive merch and a national commercial.

The first merch collection dropped exclusively today on shop.travisscott.com. Starting today, fans can find out more information about when the items are available on travisscott.com.

The collection features nods to vintage McDonald’s campaigns, and includes items ranging from t-shirts and hoodies to entirely cut + sew garments and collectible accessories. Stay tuned over the next week for additional drops, all available for a very limited time.

In typical Cactus Jack fashion, the items will only be available for a very limited time or while supplies last. Stay tuned for pricing and images.

Travis Scott and his Cactus Jack team have also designed apparel for the McDonald’s crew, so be sure to check out the staff’s t-shirts as you visit your local McDonald’s this week.

Fans can get more of Cactus Jack by ordering his favorite meal in McDonald’s restaurants around the country. The order includes the fresh beef Quarter Pounder®* with cheese, sizzling bacon, and crisp lettuce; medium World Famous Fries® with BBQ Sauce to dip, and a Sprite®. Now, for $6, you can eat just like Travis. It’s Lit! Price and participation may vary.

The national commercial, which features the first stylistic update to the iconic Travis Scott action figure since his 2015 debut album Rodeo, and a score by Travis himself, also debuted today.

The commercial features the 2020 Travis Scott action figure detailing his go-to order at the Golden Arches. Stay tuned for more surprises and releases as part of the partnership in the coming weeks.