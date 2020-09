50 Cent and Jay Mazini visited a Burger King drive-thru in South Jamaica Queens neighborhood and surprised some employees of $30,000 in cash. 50 Cent states in the Instagram caption, “Southside we outside @jaymazini heart so good i don’t think he can lose. #STARZPLAY get the app”

Mazini is known for his viral videos and both of the stars had to shut down the Burger King joint to share the wealth with the employees.