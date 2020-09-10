Ari Lennox and Anthony Damos have released a recreation of a classic Sly and the Family Stone song, “If You Want me to Stay.”

The release comes as apart of the artists’ new partnership with Crown Royal. The spirit is working alongside Main Street Alliance for a relief campaign that will support America’s favorite bars, stages, and clubs. In the partnership, Ari and Anthony will donate their royalties to the cause, while Dreamville/Interscope and republic Records will also match the artists’ royalties with a donation.

“Whether the music we listen to, the sports we watch or the great conversations we have, these landmarks represent the vibrancy of culture in bringing people from all walks of life together,” said Sophie Kelly, Senior Vice President of Whiskies at Diageo. “As a brand built on giving back, it is our responsibility to create opportunities that champion the communities, places and spaces that have always been there for us. We’re thrilled to work with these talented partners and hope people will stream this song, so we can make real impact.”

“I was honored to be a part of this project with Crown Royal, where Anthony and I were able to use our passions for music to give back during these unprecedented times,” said Ari Lennox. “Our hope is that people will connect with this cover as much as they did with the original. Ultimately, we want to bridge together generations of music lovers, while encouraging everyone to support local communities.”

“I am excited to continue my partnership with Crown Royal and give back to bars, stages and clubs,” said Anthony Ramos. “I have always loved what Crown Royal stands for, and this project has motivated me to put in 110% towards the art I put out as we look to directly help these small businesses survive.”

You can hear the new single below.