Many people were wondering what was Charlamagne Tha God’s next move when he announced that his contract with The Breakfast Club is finished in December.

But clearly Joe Budden didn’t get the inside scoop about the radio host’s new deal with iHeartRadio when he made his rant about ownership and not fighting the same fight.

The Black Effect Podcast Network will premiere this fall with 18 podcast on iHeartRadio and other podcast platforms will be curated by Charlamagne. The network will be leveraged by the popular syndicated morning radio talk show.

iHeartMedia has reportedly positioned the venture to become, “the world’s largest podcast publisher dedicated to Black listeners and voices in Black culture.”

“Blackness has an immediate, culture-shifting effect on everything,” the 42-year-old said in a statement.

“Blackness controls the cool. Blackness is the culture, but Black Voices are not monolithic. The only way to appreciate the diversity of thought and experiences in Black culture is to build a platform for those voices to be heard.”

He added that his ultimate vision is “to amplify, elevate, and empower emerging and established talent. Our goal is to shift the narrative from Black creators signing transactional deals, to instead forming legacy partnerships that build generational wealth while allowing each creative to have an equitable stake in their future. As a long-time partner of iHeart, it’s an honor to make history with them.”

