Ice Cube Reveals Joe Biden and Donald Trump Reached Out to Him About His ‘Contract With Black America’

Ice Cube Reveals Joe Biden and Donald Trump Reached Out to Him About His ‘Contract With Black America’

Ice Cube has been promoting his Contract With Black America ahead of the upcoming Presidential election.

The contract serves as a “blueprint to achieve racial economic justice.” The Hip Hop legend revealed during a conversation with TMZ Live that both candidates have been in contact with him to outline his demands.

“The end game is to get a candidate to adopt this plan because it’s needed for Black America,” said Cube as he discussed his contract. Cube says he washed his hands of identity politics. In other words, he’s will to vote Trump back into office if he meets his demands before his Presidency is up.

Advertisement

https://www.instagram.com/tv/CE4FdBOpCH9/?utm_source=ig_embed

“[Me and Biden’s team] talked about a few things,” said Cube. “Making sure that a fair amount of government contracts go to Black businesses, and I say Black specifically because the word ‘minority’ has actually hurt us because every minority usually gets something but us. I really wanna focus on economics. I think economics could fix a lot of these other social problems. They’re moving full-speed on dealing with social issues. The same amount of energy needs to go into getting us out of this economic hole that Black people have found themselves in generation after generation. We have to close this wealth gap.”

Ice Cube assures that both parties “understand that something big needs to be done.”