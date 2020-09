Janelle Monae releases new song “Turntables.” The song appears from the upcoming documentary, All In: The Fight for Democracy, that represents this presidential election race for 2020. A film that was directed by Liz Garbus and Lisa Cortes. It also features the Georgia former election, Stacey Abrams. The documentary will come out on September 18 on Amazon Prime.

Watch and listen to her new single called “Turntables.”