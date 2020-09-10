TikTok star and rising rapper, Jufu, is the latest to link with Madden NFL 21. The EA collaboration takes places for the release of his inspirational anthem, “Just Do It.”

As the NFL season kicks off Thursday night (Sept. 10), Jufu’s inspirational anthem sets the tone for the NFL’s #RaiseYourGame TikTok Campaign. The campaign also aligns perfectly with Jufu’s upcoming performance at the EA Madden Virtual Halftime Performance on Twitch and Youtube. The performance date will be announced at a later date. In addition, the 20 year-old rapper is gearing up for his own TikTok #NikeCheckChallenge to “encourage fans to take the leap and follow their dreams.”

Those are a few of many surprises coming from Jufu. The Brooklyn native has taken over TikTok and looks to expand his brand with these new collaborations.

Jufu gained prominence with enticing TikTok content, including his viral hit, “Who R U.” Since its emergence, the track garnered attention from prominent figures such as Ariana Grande, Will Smith, Steve Harvey and more. The partnership with EA’s Madden 21 for the release of “Just Do It” is only the next gear for the rising star.