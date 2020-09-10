Kanye West is unequivocally one of mankind’s hugest self-advocates. It has always worked in his advantage. He proclaimed to be “the savior of Chicago” (Jay-Z confirms this) and spoke his billion-dollar Yeezy empire into existence. It’s safe to say that Ye’s self-advocacy is uncanny. Since his deal with Adidas back in 2013, he has helped to raise the company’s stock with his renowned Yeezy sneakers.

In his latest interview with Nick Cannon, West says he was motivated to replace Nike’s previously popular Roshe sneaker with Yeezy. We can all concede that his mission was accomplished.

Earlier this Summer he announced his partnership with Gap. With YZY-Gap the retail company is looking to replicates Ye’s success with Adidas. Now the music and fashion mogul is adding another feat to his laundry list of on-going tasks. On Thursday (Sept. 10) he took to Twitter to voice his opinion on Board positions with his current companies.

“I DONT HAVE A BOARD SEAT AT GAP I DONT HAVE A BOARD SEAT AT ADIDAS … BLACK BOARD SEATS MATTER,” said West.

Board positions ultimately have the final say within a companies’ operational structure. Representation matter and Ye wants to be the first to hold that seat. Adidas’ executive board is comprised of five members including their CEO, Kasper Rorsted. As far as Gap, his partnership is quite fresh, so it may take some time. Knowing the Yeezy CEO, he try to get it done by any means necessary.