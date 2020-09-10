Killer Mike is one of the more outspoken members of the hip hop community. He has been vocal about his progressive political views and even endorsed Bernie sanders in his 2016 and 2020 presidential run. Now, Killer Mike is facing some backlash for meeting with Georgia governor Brian Kemp.

“Today, Marty and I had a great meeting with @KillerMike. We discussed how small businesses and the music industry are weathering the pandemic, the value of our skilled trade workers, and our fight to end human trafficking in Georgia. We look forward to seeing him again soon,” Kemp wrote in the caption of the tweet with photos of Render and himself.

Kemp’s tenure as governor has been met with controversy. While still a candidate for governor, he was investigated for purging 300,000 voters from the state’s voter rolls. He refused to take measures against COVID-19 and even threatened to sue Atlanta mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms, for instituting a mask policy for her city.

In August, Kemp introduced a new law that would aim to protect police officers. This has been called tone-deaf based on the current climate in the United States.

However, the one half of the ‘Run The Jewels’ duo held his ground against people coming for him on Twitter. Some people called Killer Mike a sellout and were unsure why he decided to have a meeting with Kemp, whose whole run as governor has been riddled in controversy. However, despite being a progressive, Mike believes that change comes from engaging with people with different ideologies and ways of thinking.

Check out some of his responses to critics on social media

Drew u as a white guy cannot tell me who to y’all to on behalf of my community in a state I am native to. Sorry Drew that’s not a “Privilege” u have. Be well. Also please post your efforts so I know I’m talking to a ln ally not a Wanna be “Master”. https://t.co/61xpd5WLNF — Killer Mike (@KillerMike) September 10, 2020

Some of my issues: “Blacks In Ga” having more than 2% of state contracts while making up 35% of the state. Black men and boys getting free trade school vs building more jails. A justice system than deals with children’s trauma vs jailing them. U need better “issues”. https://t.co/tJlx4Lp2zz — Killer Mike (@KillerMike) September 10, 2020

If they did now that he has the job he gotta deal with me and we pushing them line for us. Also if u not gonna storm the capital and overthrow Ga’s government I suggest u get involved by contacting ya state reps, local politicians and getting in their face ASAP to help. https://t.co/5GHBDO4FSc — Killer Mike (@KillerMike) September 10, 2020