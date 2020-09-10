Nature Naughton is currently starring as Tasha Green on the Power spinoff series, but young viewers may not know that she started her career as one-third of the girl group, 3LW.

During an interview with People, the actress said that she’s dropping an album and will sing about “some of the feelings I had after being ousted” from the clique.

“I want to bring back that ’90s era vibe with people really singing. I’m excited to just tell my story through song because a lot the songs I do talk about feelings I had after being ousted from 3LW,” Naughton said.

The trio including Adrienne Bailon and Kiely Williams, had a run during the early 2000s and each member has their breakup story.

Naughton left the group in 2002 and said her departure was the result of a food fight. “

Kiely and Adrienne are cursing me out, and before I know it, Kiely throws her plate of food all in my face — mashed potatoes, macaroni all in my hair, down my clothes, messing up my [hair]do!” she said.

“Nobody has the right to hit me. That’s not what I’m here for … to be physically abused. So I said, ‘Get me a flight back to Newark, New Jersey,’ and they wouldn’t even help me get a ticket.”

Despite that rough patch, Naturi went on to do good things for herself and started securing them Hollywood checks for roles in movies like Lottery Ticket starring Bow Wow.

Bailon apologized to her former group mate when the actress was a guest on The Real.

Naturi Naughton admits that she’s not in communication with any of them, but she holds on to the dear memories. “It was a tumultuous breakup. However, I do look back and remember, ‘Oh, I was on the TRL tour, opening up for Destiny’s Child,” Naughton remarked.

“I think a lot of people that know me now, who even watch Power, don’t realize how long my journey has been. This has been since I was 15 and I’ve been in the business for 20 years. I look back at that experience of being in a girl group, although it had some learning experiences that were growing pains, it just showed me what it takes to make it in this industry.”

There’s no tentative release date for this musical effort but it’s clear that Kiely isn’t holding her breath.