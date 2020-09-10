Officer Testifies Home Invader Told Eminem He Was There to Kill Him

There were reports in April that Eminem came face-to-face with a home invader in Detroit.

Clinton Township police officer Adam Hackstock shared alleged details that the intruder, Matthew David Hughes, planned to kill the rapper.

“When Mr. Mathers asked him why he was there, he was told by Mr. Hughes that he was there to kill him,” Hackstock said on the stand, according to a video from the preliminary hearing obtained by The Detroit Free Press.

Hackstock says Em told him that he led Hughes through many doors until they arrived at an exit where security guards held him until authorities came.

Hackstock also testified that he witnessed a security guard wrestling on the ground with Hughes when he arrived on the scene.

The outlet reported that the judge found probable cause to take the case to trial. Hughes is set to be arraigned on Sept. 28.