Co-founder of iconic music group Kool & the Gang, Ronald “Khalis” Bell, has died at the age of 68. The New York Post reports his death on Wednesday.

Bell died at his home in the U.S. Virgin Islands with his wife, Tia Sinclair Bell, by his side.

Bell formed the group with his brother Robert “Kool” Bell after previously starting with a jazz instrumental group called the Jazziacs in the mid-1960s. The group would ultimately morph into the Kool & the Gang we are familiar with that created classic songs like “Summer Madness” and “Celebration.” The group won a Grammy in 1978 for their efforts on the Saturday Night Fever soundtrack.

A cause of death has not been released.