In another amazing performance, Serena Williams pulled off yet another comeback win at the US Open on Monday. Simply put, the grand slam event didn’t lose a legendary player for a second consecutive day.

Williams trailed Maria Sakkari by a break early in the third set before turning the tables for a 6-3 6-7 (6) 6-3 victory on Arthur Ashe Stadium to reach the quarterfinals at a grand slam for a 53rd time, tying Martina Navratilova for second on the all-time women’s list. Soon to take over the number one spot all time, the new mom is still competing at the highest level,.

Serena Williams is arguably the US Open’s biggest star of them all and the 38-year-old remains in contention to collect a record-tying 24th grand slam title.

Advertisement

Victories for Victoria Azarenka and Tsvetana Pironkova at Flushing Meadows mean that, along with Williams, there will be three moms in the quarterfinals of a grand slam for the first time. Super awesome historic moment.

Williams continues her mission for yet another win Wednesday is the Semi-Finals.