ABC News and Good Morning America’s correspondent Adrienne Bankert, has won Emmys for her work, glammed and jazzed red carpets, and interviewed some of the world’s biggest celebrities such as Kobe Bryant, Will Smith, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Brad Pitt, Robin Roberts, and Idris Alba. She is a star at the network with style and character. Adrienne has also recently added author to her already stellar resume with her new book, “Your Hidden Superpower: The Kindness That Makes You Unbeatable at Work and Connects You with Anyone.”

In an exclusive interview with The NorthStar Group and The Source’s Publisher, L. Londell McMillan (prominent entertainment and business lawyer), we chopped it up with Adrienne to discuss her unique perspective on kindness. While many may misinterpret the transformative power of kindness, Adrienne’s book details a plethora of real-life stories and examples on how “kindness isn’t merely about getting along with people and being nice” but an “unbeatable kind” of force. In this interview, we explore and probe whether something so basic and simple as kindness, available for anyone to do on the daily, can truly be the answer, even in Hip Hop culture? Adrienne says “absolutely” as she persuasively details how an intentional lifestyle of kindness is a “super-power” and whether Hip Hop culture, corporate America, or any other business, kindness is the key to unlock one’s personal authenticity, business growth, and success, especially in these most challenging times.

Follow Adrienne on all social media platforms at @abontv and purchase a copy of “Your Hidden Superpower: The Kindness That Makes You Unbeatable at Work and Connects You with Anyone” wherever print and online books are sold!

Advertisement