In an impromptu Instagram PSA, the self-proclaimed King of the South T.I. has some words of advice to people out there just spending their money received from the government on frivolous, material things: Stop buying the Louis and Gucci and buy yourself some land!

T.I. advised his followers to “go get you some property please. Please ya’ll, go get some property. It can be a patch of dirt.” Mr. Harris also added that it makes more sense to use the government money that has been given and lended due to Covid-19 to buy something that will actually accrue value because “ain’t no more mink coats in the store, and it’s summertime, ain’t that some sh*t.”