TBS has ordered a full season of Go-Big Show, an hour-long extreme talent competition starring celebrity judges Snoop Dogg, Rosario Dawson, Jennifer Nettles and “The American Nightmare” Cody, and hosted by popular comedian Bert Kreischer. The show’s pick-up was announced by the host and judges this evening from the set in Macon, GA and broadcast simultaneously across TBS, TNT and truTV, marking the three networks’ inaugural roadblock announcement.

Go-Big Show showcases supersized talents on a scale never before seen on television. Featuring monster trucks, alligator trainers, stunt archery and other radical feats,the programcelebrates daring acts alongside personal, behind-the-scenes stories from the challengers as they battle head-to-head to impress the judges and advance toward the finale’s ultimate $100,000 prize.

Go-Big Show has begun production on 10 episodes at the Macon Coliseum, where contenders and staff are operating under strict Covid-19 safety protocols and isolating together for the duration of production. TBS is producing this series in consultation with local authorities, the unions and medical experts. The network’s first priority is the health and safety of employees, production partners, cast and crew.

Advertisement

While the 7,000 seats within the arena will remain empty during tapings, the show’s lively indoor festivities will extend outdoors to TV’s first-ever, interactive drive-in audience. Spectators will cheer for their favorite competitors in real time during a socially-distanced tailgate party just outside the venue which follows Macon-Bibb County Commission’s Covid-19 safety mandates.