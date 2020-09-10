Can you believe The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air has been around for 30 years? To celebrate The Fresh Prince streetwear clothing brand has unveiled a new limited-edition capsule collection.

The 30-piece unisex collection is dubbed “30th Anniversary” and features an array of premium apparel and accessories, including jackets, tees, sweatshirts, sweatpants, hats, masks, bags, and more, all of which are inspired by The Fresh Prince himself, Will Smith, along with his Grammy Award-winning music partner, DJ Jazzy Jeff.

“Very rarely do television programs have such a significant cultural impact 30 years after its release, but to generate this type of excitement in 2020 is really a testament to the fans,” DJ Jazzy Jeff said. “This is really a celebration of a legacy and it’s incredible watching the series evolve into a fashion brand and influence an entirely new generation.”

Advertisement

Retailing for $15 – $150, the limited-edition collection will be available exclusively on the newly-launched Fresh Prince online store: www.freshprincestore.com.