In continuance of the celebration of the late Nipsey Hussle, PUMA and The Marathon Clothing company have announced the Forever Track Suit.

Nip cared deeply about the collaboration between PUMA and TMC, believing in the power of optimism, inspiration, and action. The Forever Track Suit elevates classic sportswear with a crisp, black and white design, luxe detailing, and customized branding.

As a tribute to Nipsey’s life and legacy, the Forever Track Suit is modeled by some of Nipsey’s closest friends and family including Nipsey’s sister, Samantha Smith and ALL$IN Recording artists Cobby Supreme, BH, and Cuzzy Capone.

The Forever Track Suit – jacket retailing for $100, and pants for $90 – will be available starting this Saturday, September 12th on PUMA.com and select retailers including TMC and PUMA’s NYC flagship store.