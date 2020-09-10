If the streets, don’t want to talk to you, you can almost always cross over.

After getting turned down by Philly legend Gillie Da King, controversial Brooklyn rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine decided that it was time to turn to prime time news to tell the story everyone wants to hear.

In his very first interview with the press since his release from prison on federal racketeering, drug and gun charges, 6ix9ine sits down with FOX 5 news’ own Lisa Evers to discuss everything from his highly publicized fed case to his new album Tattletales, which was just released September 4.

6ix9ine, whose real name is Damiel Hernandez, talked about why he snitched on his former cohorts, the Nine Trey Blood gang, what life was like while in prison and how difficult it was to deal with the pressure of public opinion. “The pressure is so strong, that mentally, I think people would’ve attempted suicide because at a point in jail, I thought about it”, said 6ix9ine.

See the interview below.