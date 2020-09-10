Just when everyone thought Rachel Soledad was a character, a college professor revealed that Soledad was a mere amateur. Now, the “professional, anti-Black” educator has resigned from her post as a professor of African history at George Washington University.

Last week, George Washington U. Professor Jessica Krug, a Jewish American, wrote an article for Medium, admitting to lying about her heritage claiming to be African American. Today, Krug resigned from her post at the university.

“Dr. Krug has resigned her position, effective immediately,” the university said in a letter to students and alumni. “Her classes for this semester will be taught by other faculty members, and students in those courses will receive additional information this week.”

GWU has urged students affected by Krug’s impersonation to seek help through the school’s Office of Diversity, Equity, and Community Engagement and Counseling and Psychological Services.