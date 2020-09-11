Kevin Durant recently sat down with J.J. Redick on the latest episode of The Old Man and the Three podcast where he talked about his last season with Golden State and his move to the Nets.

“I didn’t want to be the savior of the Knicks or New York,” Durant said. “I didn’t care about being the king of New York. That never really moved me. I didn’t care about being on Broadway. I just wanted to play ball and go to the crib and chill. And that’s what Brooklyn embodied.”

Durant had made his decision around February 2019 that he did not want to be a part of the Knicks franchise. Too bad by this time former Knicks president Steve Mills had already traded Kristaps Porzingis to clear cap room for Durant and another star player.

Durant would go on to sign a 4 year $164 million contract with the Nets. His priorities were different from that of the Knicks. All Durant wanted to do is play ball without all of the theatrics that would come with the Knicks.

“There’s no show when you come to our games,” Durant added. “No Madison Square mecca, all of that s–t. We just gonna hoop and build something new in Brooklyn.”