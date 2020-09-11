Kiely Williams seems to have some troll left in her.

Before Jersey’s own Naturi Naughton was Tasha St. Patrick on the hit show ‘Power,’ she was a member of 3LW. The singing trio included Naughton, The Real’s Adrienne Bailon and Kiely Williams. The group saw early success with the release of their self-titled debut album. Their first single cracked the Billboard Hot 100 top 30 and led to a platinum album. After 3 short years, Naughton was believed to be ousted from the group.

In the past, Naughton has been vocal about her departure from 3LW. It was reported that the “Power” actress will explore her feelings about her former group in her upcoming album. Well her former group mate, Kiely Williams caught wind of this and decided to respond with some shade.

Advertisement

“I can’t believe you’re still bitter,” said Williams. She then posted one of Naturi’s previous solo songs, calling out the lack of support from her Team Tasha fan base.

“Where was Team Tasha when this gem was dropped?” asked Williams. “See, she already addressed her ‘pain’…. years ago… you weren’t paying attention because she didn’t have a hit show. But she how nice i am, Showed yousomathing new so go support your girl’s music. It’s a bop, amiright?”

Many took the TSR comments to condemn William’s shade towards her former group mate.

“They say an empty wagon makes A LOT of noise & Kiely is loud AF,” said one roomate in the comments.

“If jealous bitter/irrelevant/sad was a person it would be Kiely Williams (now read that again with a lisp).”

One roommate even called Kiely their least favorite Cheetah Girl.