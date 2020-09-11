An all Black western movie, we’re here for it.

Lakeith Stanfield, Zazie Beetz, Regina King, and Delroy Lindo have signed to join the cast of Netflix’s The Harder They Fall, an upcoming western movie produced by Jay-Z.

The film is to be directed by Jeymes Samuel, a.k.a. singer/artist the Bullitts, and is described as an “all-Black Western.” Idris Elba and Johnathan Majors were already signed to star in the film.

Advertisement

Okay, the anticipation for “The Harder They Fall” just got SUPER real!!



The amazing Zazie Beetz, Regina King, Delroy Lindo, LaKeith Stanfield, Danielle Deadwyler, Edi Gathegi and RJ Cyler join Jonathan Majors and Idris Elba in the Western – coming soon to @netflix!! pic.twitter.com/MHvhOdIUNH — Strong Black Lead (@strongblacklead) September 11, 2020

The Harder They Fall is a revenge story that centers around Major’s character, Nat Love, who finds out that the man who killed his parents, played by Idris Elba, is getting out of prison.

Jay-Z, James Lassiter, Lawrence Bender, and Samuel Yakin are producing the movie.

It was reported back in 2019 that Jay-Z was on board as a producer. However, there were not many details about the project. Samuel had worked with Jay-Z on the soundtrack to Baz Luhrmann’s 2013 film The Great Gatsby. There are rumors that The Harder They Fall will take the same approach musically.