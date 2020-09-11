Lil Baby called his shot with My Turn, declaring 2020 as his own. The grammy-nominated rapper has seen a monumental year following the release of the lauded and chart-dominating album. Today, My Turn went RIAA-certified double platinum, making him the first and only artist of 2020 to reach that mark. The album is now the #1 selling and #1 steaming album in the US this year with 4 Billion streams to date. His catalogue has reached 20 Billion streams globally and he was just named Vevo’s Top Performing Hip-Hop Artist of 2020. His powerful protest anthem “The Bigger Picture” which is one of, if not the most important song of the year has reached at #1 on Urban Radio, his 7th #1 in the format.

In celebration of reaching these career-defining milestones and as a “thank you” to his fans, Lil Baby has shared the music video for “Forget That” feat. Rylo Rodriguez. Rylo is signed to Lil Baby’s 4PF label, where Lil Baby plays a major role in shaping the careers of burgeoning new artists.

Earlier this year, Lil Baby graced the cover of Rolling Stone, tied Prince and Paul McCartney for Billboard Hot 100 hits, saw his February #1 release of My Turn return to the top of the Billboard 200 three months later, and spent 5 weeks at #1 on the Billboard 200 albums chart (tying Taylor Swift for most weeks atop the list in 2020). With such a rapid rise and a relentless stream of critical and commercial hits, it’s clear that Lil Baby is one of the greatest and most important success stories in hip-hop. At 25, he has been one of the most dominant and critically acclaimed names in rap since his first release in 2017, and with just 3 years under his belt, it’s clear his run is far from over.

