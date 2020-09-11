Its been about two months since Tory Lanez shot Megan Thee Stallion and went radio silent. Page Six reports that sources close to the Houston rapper are concerned that he hasn’t been arrested or charged for shooting the Hot Girl coach.

“This case is open and shut and I’m very concerned that we’re still lingering here,” a source exclusively told Page Six on Wednesday. “It’s not being treated with the same level of resources and focus as if it was a white college student.”

The Los Angeles District Attorney’s Office reportedly have all the evidence they need to proceed with the case including witness statements, text messages, a 911 call, video, and medical records.

Some people were skeptical about whether or not Meg actually got shot because initial reports said she was treated for wounds from broken glass. But the medical records prove that she suffered from gun shot wounds. “This is not in dispute,” the insider said.

Megan Thee Stallion didn’t name her shooter in the beginning but in a recent Instagram live she said “Yes, this n—a Tory shot me,” she claimed in the video. “You shot me, and you got your publicist and your people going to these blogs lyin’ and s–t. Stop lyin’. Why lie?”

The insider confirmed that the Houston native didn’t want to take the case to authorities to protect herself and unfortunately, protect Tory as well. But she couldn’t stand for the lies that were being fed to the blogs.

“Megan wasn’t going to name names, she wasn’t going to go there — she wasn’t planning on talking to police,” a source later told Page Six. “She was protecting herself. People in her camp and in Tory’s camp shut everyone down so fast you could barely blink. But there were lies that were being spread and she wasn’t going to stand for it.”

Tory Lanez has yet to publicly comment on the whole ordeal, but he reportedly slammed outlets suggesting that his streaming numbers declined by 40% after he opened fire on Meg, according to Hot New Hip Hop.