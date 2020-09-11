Mulatto Drops Colorful Visuals for ‘Queen of the Souf’ Cut ‘On God’

Mulatto released the vibrant visuals for her song, “On God” which is featured on her debut Queen of the Souf album.

The Cole Bennett-directed visuals see gender roles reverse as the raptress turn men into objects like a hanger or urinal.

It’s hard not to think of Junior Mafia and Lil Kim’s influence when you see visuals with bright, monochrome scenes like you see in the music video below.

Big Late interchanges between pink, purple, and yellow scenes throughout the two-minute video. Coi Leray and Mariah the Scientist go shopping with the self-proclaimed Queen of the Souf.

The music video comes right after Mulatto broke the Internet with her XXL Freshman freestyle with Fivio Foreign, Calboy, and 24kGoldn.