Chicago rapper Polo G is on quite a run and is extending it with the announcement of his own record label in partnership with Columbia Records. The label is called ODA.

“The name of my label is ODA, Only Dreamers Achieve Records, because in our communities we are told what we CAN’T be. I want to send the message that we control our futures and encourage artists to dream big,” stated Polo.

The first release from the label will be from Syracuse-based artist Scorey. Polo aims to be heavily involved in daily operations and scout talent.

Advertisement

“Since I was a kid, I’ve always wanted a place where I could be creative and where I could work with other talented artists, to help the world see their talent. I’m happy to see this come to life,” offered Polo.

“My son set this goal when he was a teenager. When he SPOKE IT, I SAW IT. I stood with him shoulder by shoulder until we could TOUCH IT. I am excited to watch him flourish into the businessman he’s always dreamed of being,” added manager Stacia Mac.

Salute to the young Chicago legend.