Lou Williams decided to make a business decision off his love for chicken wings.

The LA Clippers guard took to Instagram Wednesday to post a screenshot of an apparent email from his attorney. The email revealed that Williams had successfully filed a trademark for the name “Lemon Pepper Lou.”

Looks like Lou Will trademarked "Lemon Pepper Lou" 💀 pic.twitter.com/2xAq5iN1dj — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) September 10, 2020

“Y’all make jokes and T-shirts, but it’s gonna cost ya lol,” Williams wrote.

“Yep. First time I’ve owned a joke lol,” the former Sixth Man of the Year winner added in a subsequent post.

The “Lemon Pepper Lou” name and jokes about him leaving the bubble to get the wings have become a very common punchline now Williams is taking advantage of that fact.