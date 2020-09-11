Need something to do this weekend? You can virtually attend Rolling Loud. The Festival announced its Loud Stream line up, which will be headlined by Swae Lee and Ski Mask The Slump God.

Joining the two headliners will be Polo G, NLE Choppa, Lil Skies, Pouya, Lil Keed, Smokepurpp, Kaash Paige, Fat Nick, Maliibu Miitch, and more. The show will be hosted by Druski, Scheme, Five Venoms, and Jenesis Giselle.

The show will happy on September 12 and 13th with the Loud Stream starting this Saturday at 5 pm ET. Each day of the festival will feature six hours of live performances, running from 5pm – 11pm ET each night. Loud Stream is the first in a series of 3 virtual festivals from Rolling Loud to be streamed on Twitch in the coming months.

