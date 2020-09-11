Travis Scott Pops Up at Oldest Operating McDonald’s to Celebrate His Collaboration

Travis Scott’s new collaboration with McDonald’s has the fast-food giant booming. The Golden Arches x Cactus Jack collab is in full swing with a merch line along with The Travis Scott meal being available nationwide.

To participate, Travis Scott pulled up on a McDonald’s location in Downey, California to grab his food in person. The Astroworld creator surprised fans and workers at the oldest operating location to grab his meal in person.

The Golden Arches x Cactus Jack collaboration is supported by a national commercial that brings an update to Travis’s iconic action figure since his 2015 debut album Rodeo, plus a score by Travis himself.

You can see the pop up below.

Downey, CA – Travis Scott enjoying his signature meal: the Quarter Pounder® with cheese, bacon and lettuce; World Famous Fries with BBQ Sauce to dip; and a Sprite. The meal is available nationwide from September 8 through October 4 for $6 at participating McDonald’s restaurants.