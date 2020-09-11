Usher is back and releasing new music. He recently released a new visual to the single “Bad Habits.” With the announcement of him performing a tour at his Las Vegas residency, it is only right we get new music from the A Town legend. The video is directed by Chris Robinson and has some classic dance moves that fans know and love.

We all remember the Confessions album back in 2005 confessing the truth. Now, this song is similar but tells his woman how he loves her but has bad habits. Peep the visual above.