[WATCH] Gillie The Kid Says He And Million Dollaz Worth Of Game Co-Host Were Male Strippers

After his very public refusal to interview Tekashi 6ix9ine, Gillie Da Kid and his cohort Wallo267 from his Million Dollaz Worth Of Game podcast made a special appearance on N.O.R.E.’s Drink Champs, which arguably is one of their funniest shows ever.

During their interview with Noreaga and DJ EFN, Wallo and Gillie revealed what they were doing in the streets of Philly before developing into lucrative businessmen.

It was so funny, N.O.R.E. posted the clip below of Gillie and Wallo’s response.

