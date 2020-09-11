The award-winning, multi-Diamond selling Wiz Khalifa has released his new 17-track mixtape titled Big Pimpin’ on his own Taylor Gang Entertainment in conjunction with Atlantic Records, clocking in at an extended 53-minutes.

The release features vocal appearances from the likes of Curren$y, Chevy Woods (two tracks), Narissa, Saxlrose (two tracks), Bootsyano, Ytiet, Young Deji (four tracks), and Sosamann. The mixtape starts with Wiz plugging his own upcoming delivery-only food restaurants “Hotbox By Wiz” about to launch on one of the releases three skits, while production on the mixtape is handled jointly by the prolific and ever-consistent Harry Fraud on five tracks, a sole credit to legendary New York producer / DJ Statik Selektah, Mufasa and Tai.

Stream Wiz Khalifa’s new Big Pimpin mixtape below on YouTube or via DatPiff.

